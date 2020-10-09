Scott Wallace Backhaus April 10, 1979 - August 28, 2020 Scott Wallace Backhaus, son of Douglas Ray and Marilyn Virginia (Sievertsen) Backhaus, was born April 10, 1979, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm near Manilla and attended IKM School through the 12th grade. During high school, Scott excelled in football and baseball. He then worked various jobs in the local area. At the age of 21, Scott moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, and worked as an auto mechanic. Scott then became a father to Jillian. He moved to Helen and then Cleveland, Georgia, to live close to his daughter and worked as a cook and a chef. Scott was a natural and excelled in whatever he did. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and liked the ocean, deep sea fishing, riding motorcycles, hunting, trapping, and golfing. He was also a great bowler, having achieved a spot in the 700 Club. He loved to cook and was a very good chef. Scott particularly enjoyed time spent with his friends. On Friday, August 28, 2020, Scott passed away in Cleveland, Georgia. He was 41 years, 4 months and 18 days of age. Scott was preceded in death by his father Douglas Backhaus and his grandparents: Wallace and Delores Backhaus and Virginia Sievertsen. He is survived by his daughter Jillian Backhaus of Cleveland, Georgia; mother Marilyn Backhaus of Manilla; two brothers: Todd (Nicole) Backhaus of Spirit Lake and David Backhaus of Minnesota; two sisters: Sara Backhaus-Welsh of Harlan and Jamie Backhaus of Omaha, Nebraska; and by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Oct. 9, 2020.