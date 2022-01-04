Shirley Mae Kastner March 12, 1935 - December 19, 2021 Shirley Mae Kastner was born March 12, 1935 to the late William and Gertrude (Schneider) Asmus in Iowa City, Iowa. She was baptized on May 5, 1935 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and later confirmed her faith May 1, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. She graduated from Schleswig High School with the class of 1953. On August 23, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Orben Kastner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Tony, Greg and Lisa. They made their home on a family farm near Kiron. Shirley was a dedicated homemaker who loved to cook but especially bake. She is most famous for her cinnamon rolls and cookies. She also decorated numerous cakes over a 25-year span. If you lived in the Schleswig or Kiron area, Shirley more than likely made your baptism, confirmation, birthday, graduation or wedding cakes. She enjoyed knitting and sewing baby blankets and had a strong faith in her Lord. She was a longtime member of the Kiron Baptist Church. Above all, Shirley loved her family more than anything. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister who will truly be missed. Shirley passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, attaining the age of eighty-six years, nine months and seven days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orben Kastner; siblings: Dorothy Wiebers, Charles Asmus, Marjorie Lantz, Ruth Schmidt, LaVerle Berg, Billy Asmus, Kathryn Clausen; brothers-in-law and friends. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Tony Kastner and his wife Marianne of Plover, Wisconsin; Greg Kastner and his wife Bonnie of Yuma, Arizona; one daughter: Lisa and her husband Mike Vogt of Denison, Iowa; grandchildren: Jared Kastner and his wife Christina of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dr. RanDee Kastner - Harden and her husband Ben of Washington, DC, Joshua Kastner and his wife Christina of Temecula, California, Elijah Kastner and his wife Charlotte of Gatesville, Texas, Isaiah Kastner of Bedford, Texas, Shane Vogt and his wife Michelle of Huxley, Iowa, Cody Vogt and his wife Sara of Las Vegas, Nevada; Bria and her husband Daren Miller of Galva, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Jody and her husband Kevin McNichols of Plover, Wisconsin, Frank and Christopher Cibrone of Temecula, California, Felicia Witte of Waco, Texas and Aubrey Brown of Ames, Iowa; great-grandchildren: Kyler, Navy, Julian, Madelyn, Amelia, Asher and Easton; step-great-grandchildren, Sean, Jackson, McKinzie, Payton and Finn; step-great-great-granddaughter, Faye; sister, Marilyn Ernst of Pittsboro, North Carolina; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Kiron Baptist Church in Kiron, Iowa. Rev. Billy Bergman officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Organist Kristy Zenk provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Jesus Led Me All the Way," "On Eagle's Wings" and "How Great Thou Art." Serving as pallbearers were Joshua Kastner, Elijah Kastner, Isaiah Kastner, Shane Vogt, Cody Vogt and Jared Kastner. Following the burial, the family invited everyone back to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Jan. 4, 2022.