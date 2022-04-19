Steve Allen Purdy March 24, 1969 - April 9, 2022 Steve Allen Purdy was born in Saugus, California on March 24, 1969, to Howard Purdy Jr. and Kathleen (Wollesen) Hunt. He attended Denison School in Denison, Iowa from elementary through high school, graduating with the class of 1988. On July 21, 2018, Steve was united in marriage to Denise Hjuler. In this joined family there were 6 children: PJ, Taylor, Christopher, Brittney, Mason, and Isaiah. Steve worked construction for a while, but especially loved driving truck. He drove truck for many years until his health forced him to retire in November of 2019. Steve was the type of person you could depend on. He would do anything for anyone and was always there to lend a helping hand, whether it be cleaning sidewalks, mowing lawns, or anything else he could help out with. He was a jokester and loved to give people a hard time, always putting a smile on your face. Steve had many joys in life. He loved woodworking, smoking meats, and especially had a big spot in his heart for his lap dog, Shay. Steve passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 9, 2022, attaining the age of 53 years and 16 days. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Purdy Jr., stepfather Roger Hunt, and his grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Denise Purdy of Audubon, Iowa; his children PJ (Madison) Purdy of Sioux City, Iowa; Taylor Blackburn of Cherokee, Iowa; Christopher (Jessica) Hjuler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Brittney (Brad) Klocke of Audubon, Iowa; Mason (Jadon) Hjuler of Grimes, Iowa; Isaiah (Elizabeth) Goetz of Carroll, Iowa; grandchildren Mackenzie and Jamin Hjuler; Autumn, Kara, and Faith Klocke; Calix, Halo, Kaylee, and Jayden Goetz; his mother Kathleen Hunt of Denison, Iowa; father-in-law and mother-in-law Don and Darlene Hjuler of Audubon, Iowa; siblings Brenda (Kevin) Grimes of Columbia, South Carolina; Jim (Cindy) Purdy of Independence, Missouri; Patty (Byron) Lyman of Dow City, Iowa; and Carrie Hunt of Denison, Iowa. An 11:00 A.M. funeral service was officiated by Rev. Jennifer Olson on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Joel Fineran, Chris Malone, Brandon Gosch, Joshua Larsen, Dustin Palmer, Joe Hartl, Lee Klindt, and Reuben Hamrick served as casket bearers. Interment was held at Crawford Heights Memory Garden in Denison, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Apr. 19, 2022.