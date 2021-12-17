Sue Elaine Miller January 30, 1948 - December 10, 2021 Sue Elaine Miller was born on January 30, 1948 to the late Carl and Isabel (Storjohann) Beymer in Denison, Iowa. She graduated from Denison High School with the class of 1966. Later in life, she was baptized and confirmed her faith at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. On April 8, 1967, Sue was united in marriage with Duane Miller at St Rose of Lima. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Matthew, Jason and Melissa and they made their home in Denison. Sue dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and grandmother who took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. In addition to raising her three children, Sue ran a childcare business out of her home. Many of those children grew up to recall happy times under Sue's care. Sue was an avid baker, especially known for her chocolate chip cookies, which despite having the recipe, nobody could duplicate. Her family and friends also enjoyed her cinnamon rolls, pies, homemade noodles, and Christmas candy. The family has warm memories of kids and grandkids sitting on the counter, watching and helping Grandma bake, and sometimes sneaking a taste. Sue was also generous with her talents, volunteering with the Ladies Guild to make dishes and desserts for church events. Sue's other lifelong interest was sewing. The homes of her children and grandchildren are filled with beloved quilts, cross stitch pieces and ornaments, Christmas stockings, doll clothes, and baby clothes that Sue made over the years. These precious items will be family heirlooms for years to come. Sue also enjoyed playing cards, following the news, and keeping up on her favorite shows, including her most recent favorite, Yellowstone. She did daily crossword puzzles and had a knack for trivia. Sue's late sister, Carole Stone (Russ) of Denison, was Sue's lifelong best friend. The two, only 16 months apart in age, talked daily and shared the joys and sorrows of each other's lives. Carole passed away six months before Sue. We find comfort in the thought that Sue and Carole are together again, talking politics, keeping tabs on the antics of their husbands and beaming with pride about their kids and grandkids. Sue passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Anthony's Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa attaining the age of seventy-three years, ten months and ten days. In addition to her parents and beloved sister Carole, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl Beymer of California, Raymond Beymer of Denison, Marilyn Babbe of Mapleton, Iowa, Richard of Boise, Idaho, and Allen Beymer (JoAnn) of Delavan, Illinois. Left to cherish her memory, her husband: Duane Miller of Denison; children: Matthew Miller and his wife Corinne of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jason Miller and his wife Elizabeth of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Melissa and her husband David Lair of Prosper, Texas; eight grandchildren: Colette Young (Bill), Camryn Miller, Jackson Miller and Gavin Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren Andrew Miller and Jacob Miller of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren Wilson Lair and Maggie Lair of Prosper, Texas; siblings: Dale Beymer (Eleanore) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, sister Bonnie Farley of Coggon, Iowa, and Jim Beymer (Lois) of Denison; and deceased brother Allen's wife JoAnn, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Michael Cronin served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Denison. Gavin Miller served as altar server, Jackson Miller served as cantor and Maggie Lair was flutist. Musician Jean Cornelius provided accompaniment for congregational hymns, "They Whose Course on Each is O'er," "Pie Jesu," "Nearer, My God to Thee" and "Lord of all Hopefulness." Serving as pallbearers were Colette Miller, Camryn Miller, Jackson Miller, Gavin Miller, Andrew Miller, Jacob Miller, Wilson Lair and Maggie Lair. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to the St. Rose Parish Center for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Dec. 17, 2021.