Sylvia Marie (Rathgeber) Hight December 27, 1922 - June 15, 2021 Sylvia Marie (Rathgeber) Hight was born on December 27, 1922, to William and Emma (Post) Rathgeber on a farm northwest of Coleridge, Nebraska. She was baptized on January 1, 1923 and confirmed on June 1, 1936 at Immanuel Lutheran in Coleridge. She attended country school and graduated from the eighth grade. After her education she worked for various neighbors as a housekeeper. Sylvia was united in marriage to Myrl Hight on November 12, 1941, at Immanuel Lutheran Church parsonage in Coleridge and seven children were born to this union. The couple celebrated 75 years of marriage together. Sylvia was a farm wife and homemaker. She worked hard on the farm milking cows, walking beans, driving the grain truck, bailing hay and making fresh meals for the family. Sylvia was also known for her sewing and handiwork. She sewed many clothes for her family. Each child received an embroidered blanket for their wedding and each grandchild received an embroidered baby blanket at birth and a crocheted afghan for graduation. She will especially be remembered for her overnight buns and cinnamon rolls. Sylvia was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig and was a member of the Ladies Aid. Sylvia and Myrl loved spending their winters in Texas, which they did for 34 years. They loved dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Above all, Sylvia cherished her children and grandchildren. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Myrl Hight; infant son: Carl Hight; daughter: Patty Hight Lechtenberg; infant great-grandson: Logan Lechtenberg; infant great-great-grandson,: James Nichols; brothers: Emmett, Raymond, and Melvin Rathgeber; and sister: Adele Anderson. She is survived by her children: Violet (Doug) Heckens of Fremont, Nebraska, Leroy (Marlene) Hight of Schleswig, Lyle (Madeline) Hight of York, Nebraska, Judy (Dan) Wilson of Norfolk, Nebraska and Susan (Ron) Schwatken of Paola, Kansas; son-in-law: Ron "Rex" (Catherine) Lechtenberg of Denison; 20 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson: Kyson Dean; sister-in-law: Darie Heck of Littleton, Colorado; brother-in-law: Elton Hight (Miriam) of Lake City, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Kurt Kaiser officiated the service with interment in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Lift HIgh the Cross," "Rock of Ages," "In the Garden" and "What a Friend We Have in Jesus." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Scott Heckens, Robin Varner, Tracy Beeck, Tamara Chubb, Marissa Hatcher, Heidi Jirovsky, Seth Hight, Angela Pennisi, Chad Quiring, Ryan Schwatken, Nicole Puckett and Emily Krummel. Serving as pallbearers were Brett Heckens, Travis Hight, Austin Lechtenberg, Lucas Lechtenberg, Adam Schwatken and Erik Wilson. Following the funeral service, the family invited everyone to the church basement for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



