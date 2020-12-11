Tammy Thoreson April 7, 1949 - December 8, 2020 Tamara "Tammy" Lou Thoreson, the daughter of Bernard W. and Elayne D. (Olson) Thoreson, was born on April 7, 1949, in Soldier, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at the Soldier Lutheran Church. Tammy received her education from East Monona High School graduating with the class of 1967. After high school Tammy worked in Omaha, NE, at Northwestern Bell Telephone. In May of 1968, Tammy was united in marriage to Gary E. Suckstorf. The couple was blessed with two daughters: Michelle and Jodi. Tammy was the owner of Sookies Speed and Custom with her husband, Gary. She also worked as a bartender at Brian's Steakhouse and Sally's Bar. Her most recent employment was working at Farmland in Denison, IA. She retired in 2012. Tammy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved being around people and enjoyed life. She loved being outside working in her yard, putting puzzles together, vacationing, playing euchre, and grilling. Tammy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She always had a smile for everyone. Left to cherish her memory include her daughters Michelle Sigler of Phoenix, AZ and Jodi Henderson of Ute, IA; granddaughter Brittany (Dylan) Garcia of Mesa, AZ; grandson Jace Henderson of Ute, IA; special friend Roger Johnson of Ute, IA; and brother Bill (Bonnie) Thoreson of Lincoln, NE; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Elayne Thoreson; her grandparents; and her sister Marla Johnson.



