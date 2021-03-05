Terrance K. Meek August 18, 1944 - January 3, 2021 Terrance K. Meek, age 76, of Linton, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Terry was born in St. Joseph, MO on August 18, 1944, the son of Kenneth & Margaret (Masner) Meek. Terry was a 1962 graduate of Maysville High School and of the University of Missouri, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He began a career in sales with Standard Oil in Iowa, and in 1986 moved to Linton to open an Edward Jones branch office. He was later joined in the office by his son, Tim, in 1998, and they operated Edward Jones together. Terry was a member of the Linton First United Methodist Church, Linton Civitan Club, Linton B.P.O. Elks #866, former member of Linton Rotary Club, Lions Club, Greene County Economic Development Board, and served on various boards and committees. He enjoyed golfing, serving his community, working on the 4th of July Civitan Breakfast, and his race horses. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He was also a supporter of the Greene County Foundation and the Greene County Humane Society. Terry is survived by his wife whom he married in 1964, Janice R. (Reynolds) Meek of Linton, his son, Timothy K. (Talli) Meek of Linton, his grandchildren, Isabel Meek, Grant Meek, and Truman Meek, two brothers, Barry (Gaylynn) Meek of Gravois Mills, MO and Kevin (Kim) Meek of Winter Haven, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Private family funeral service was held at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton, Indiana on January 11, 2021. Memorial contributions may be given to the Linton First United Methodist Church or Linton Civitan Club, through the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with Terry's family at www.welchcornett.com
.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 5, 2021.