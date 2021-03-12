Urban Ray Tripp March 18, 1935 - March 6, 2021 Urban Ray Tripp was born on March 18, 1935, to Randall and May (Eggleston) Tripp in Schaller, Iowa. He attended his first eight years at country school and then attended Schaller High School. After high school, Urban enlisted into the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Roslyn "Dolly" Crum on July 16, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, Iowa. Urban farmed all of his life with his brothers near Schaller. Urban was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron. He loved going to antique tractor and threshermen shows. One of his favorite places to visit was the state of South Dakota; the State Fair and Laura Ingalls Wilder were places he looked forward to visiting every year. He enjoyed road trips to the ranch in Gillette, Wyoming. He always knew how to make people laugh. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Urban passed away on March 6, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of 85 years, 11 months and 19 days. Urban was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nathan Tripp; daughter-in-law, Rousanne Tripp; and two great-grandsons, Daltyn Tripp and Cyrus Tripp. He is survived by his wife, Roslyn "Dolly" Tripp of Denison; daughter, Roxie (Paul Schultz) Neumann of Kiron; adopted son, Hank (Cindy) Myrice of Schaller; seven grandchildren, Angie (Nathan) Tremblay of Kiron, Justin (Katie) Neumann of Lake View, Iowa, Shane (Nichole) Neumann of Wall Lake, Iowa, Jackie Tripp of Alton, Iowa, Randi Tripp of Newell, Iowa, Kristen Tripp of Stanton, Iowa, and Nathan Myrice of Gillette, Wyoming; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald (Charlotte) Tripp and Ralph (Lucille Fitzhenry) Tripp all of Schaller; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 AM, Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron, Iowa. Rev. Mark Kluzek officiated the service with interment in Cook Township Cemetery, Schaller, Iowa. Military Honors were members of the Schaller VFW Post 4704 and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Organist Lois Gronau provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "In the Garden." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ralph Tripp and Gerald Tripp. Serving as pallbearers were Justin Neumann, Shane Neumann, Hank Myrice, Nathan Myrice, Nathan Tremblay, Brody Tremblay, Ethan Tremblay and Jim Neumann. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 12, 2021.