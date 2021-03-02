Robert W "Bob" Mundt April 4, 1932 - January 28, 2021 Bob Mundt's Iowa family is saddened to learn of his death in Broomfield, CO, on January 28th of this year. Bob was one of four cousins who were raised on farms in and around one square mile of Nishnabotna Township in Crawford County. He was the son of Barney Mundt and Clara Lenz Mundt. His double cousin is Lois Lenz Houston, the daughter of Frank Lenz and Lula Mundt Lenz. The other two cousins are Barry and Michael Mundt, the sons of Reiney Mundt and Dolly Dugan Mundt. Lois was first, then when she was six, Bob and Barry were born less than a year apart, while Michael was much younger and missed out on most of the group activities. The families were very close and spent a great deal of time together. All four children agreed that the very best times were the ones they shared with their beloved grandparents, W. D. Mundt and Anna Lochmiller Mundt. From Christmas trees with real candles, "Speak Piece", and Santa on the roof, to watching the steam trains go by from the safety of their car (Lois up front with Grandpa and Grandma in the back holding tight to Bob and Barry's hands), all their happiest childhood memories were centered around this loving couple. Bob married Sally Miller of Denison in 1955 and they had Cindy, Debby and Randy. The cousins mourn for Bob and grieve with Sally and her family but are grateful for their shared memories. There will be a military service for Bob later. You may find the formal obituary and events for Bob at [email protected]
or by calling In Memoriam Funeral Chapel of Broomfield, CO at 303-997-6667.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 2, 2021.