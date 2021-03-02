William "Bill" Harold Namanny April 7, 1936 - February 28, 2021 William "Bill" Harold Namanny, age 84, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery with military honors by the Carroll American Legion. Visitation will be held at St. John Lutheran Church from 1 - 2 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday. Those in attendance at Bill's visitation and funeral are asked to abide by Covid-19 guidelines and facemasks are required at the church. A livestream of Bill's funeral will be available on the church's Facebook page at St. John Carroll, IA, or on the church's YouTube channel at St. John Carroll ELCA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home of Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com
Bill was born on April 7, 1936 in Denison, IA, and he was the son of William and Lena (Plogge) Namanny. Bill grew up on his family's farm near Denison. He was drafted into the United States Army following his schooling and served two years stationed in Alaska. Upon his honorable discharge he moved to Omaha, and he was married to Audrey Coil on April 25, 1959 at First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek. The couple made their home in Omaha and later Harlan, Shenandoah, and Massillon, OH, before moving to Carroll in 1979. Bill was a licensed life insurance agent and he also sold securities with Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance for 36 years. In retirement, Bill enjoyed driving cars for Lou Walsh Motors. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll where he held many offices over the years. He was a member of the Carroll American Legion, he was active in Boy Scouts, the Optimists Club and the Carroll Lions Club. Bill enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, reading, golfing, and spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife Audrey of Carroll; a daughter Patricia Jordan (David) of Halbur, IA; two sons: Mark Namanny (Anna) of Tyler, TX, and Craig Namanny (Karen) of Yuma, AZ; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Gregory, Randy, Reece, Nicholas, Riley, Nathan, and Anna; his great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Aaron,Cody, Jayleigh, Tason, Phoenix and Abree; a sister Marcella Petersen of Schleswig, IA; four sisters-in-law: Connie Drey of Onawa, IA, Jeanette Hoppner (Lloyd) of Corvelle, WA, Linda Larsen of Portland, OR, and Mureil Mullane of Prescott, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Lena Namanny and his mother and father in law Dwight and Garnet Coil; three brothers: Wilbur, Leonard, and Kenny; and three sisters: Donna Mae Weed, Shirley Ahart, LaDeen Hickey.
Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Mar. 2, 2021.