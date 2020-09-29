Dorance (Joe) Elwood Barber

January 8, 1941 – September 9, 2020

Dorance (Joe) Elwood Barber, 79 of Lebanon, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Hetland, South Dakota to Don Barber and Eleanor (Coulson) Barber.

As a child growing up in Junction City, Oregon he received the nickname "Joe" from his baseball coach. He loved baseball and most athletics. After graduating from Junction City High, he attended Western Oregon University.

Joe completed a year at WOU before joining the US Army in September 1963 and served as a Personnel Specialist until July 1965 and continued in the US Army Reserves until September 1969. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern Oregon College, and his Masters in Health Education from OSU in 1973.

Joe started teaching in 1968 at the Lebanon Junior High School where he taught PE and Science. The majority of his years teaching were dedicated to health education. He also coached baseball, basketball, and football. He received the Coaches Award of 25 years of Service. In his honor, the Joe Barber Award was created. He was loved by many students.

On August 24, 1968, Joe married Joyce Michael Bertucci in Roseburg, Oregon. They moved to Lebanon the following day and began a life together raising two children. Joe said that his memorable moments where "Birth of son, daughter, and three grandkids" and "Marriage to Joyce and our time together."

Joe enjoyed competing in athletics and playing baseball/softball until the age of 55. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his good friend, Ken Long. He like to golf, hunt, camp, and travel taking ocean cruises with family and friends. Joe loved music and would often sit playing hymns on the piano. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon where he sang in the choir.

Joe is survived by wife, Joyce Barber, children, Doug and Carlene Barber, Marnie and Hank Jasmer, grandchildren, Allan Jasmer, Bryce Barber and Bryley Barber and sisters, Luanne (Barber) Williams, and LaVada Barber.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Barber.

Because of covid, there will be a private family memorial service October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be posted on-line for those wishing to see it and can't attend. Donations can be made to Lebanon Boys and Girls Club, or Lebanon United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com