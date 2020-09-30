Phyllis Ella Taft

June 2, 1930 – September 25, 2020

Phyllis Ella Taft, 90, of Lebanon, died, Friday, September 25, 2020 in Albany. Phyllis was born June 2, 1930 in Trenton, Nebraska the daughter of Samuel and Edith (Bowland) DeGarmo. She was raised in Milton-Freewater and Hermiston.

Phyllis married Max William Taft on November 15, 1947 in Walla Walla, Washington. They resided in Washington, Idaho and Arizona prior to settling in Lebanon in 1966. Phyllis had worked as a nurse's aide most of her life and had worked locally at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Max preceded her in death on July 16, 2003. Phyllis was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America and SALT. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and rock hounding. She is survived by her children, Patricia Wodtli, William "Bill" Taft, Mary Radley, Joseph Taft and Ruth Hopkins, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Maxine Smith, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Edward Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com Contributions in her memory may be made to the ABC House.