Michael J. Carlin

June 18, 1982 – September 20, 2020

Michael Carlin passed away peacefully in Kona, Hawaii following a tragic accident at home. Born in Seoul S. Korea, Mike arrived into the loving arms of his Fairbanks, Alaska parents, Grant and Kathy Carlin, at 3 months of age. Mike grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska where he attended local schools, played in the school district honors' band and enjoyed snowboarding with his many friends. In 1997 he completed a rugged twenty-two day high country wilderness backpacking challenge in California with Outward Bound, during which he hiked 61 miles, did rock climbing, repelling and rope climbing out of a gorge.

In 2007 he obtained his BA at The Art Institute of Portland, and a year later, his culinary diploma from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. In 2013 he relocated, along with his brother, Matt, to Kona Hawaii.

Combining his natural talent as an artist with his love of cooking, Mike went on to make a successful career advancing to an Executive Sous Chef position in Kona. Mike had a strong work ethic and friendly personality and was a creative and excellent chef.

In addition to cooking, Mike loved the ocean. He and his partner of six years, Makela Peterson, spent many wonderful days there. They also enjoyed preparing many meals together either at home or on the beach.

In November, 2019, Mike was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Following nine months of chemo in Kona, and major surgery at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, Mike made a full recovery and in late August, returned to his former position. His good fortune, however was not to last. After a tragic accident at home on September 11, 2020, Mike was placed on life support until he passed on September 20, 2020 in the presence of his parents, Grant and Kathy Carlin of Corvallis, Oregon, brother, Matt Carlin of Indianapolis, Indiana, and partner, Makela Peterson of Captain Cook, Hawaii. Cremation was performed in Kona, Hawaii.

Mike was a caring remarkable son, dedicated brother and loving partner. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, brother, and partner, Mike is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to the COVID crisis, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service until later, next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) a non-profit to help inner city high school students develop careers in culinary arts: https:////ccapinc.org//support-c-cap// ; or to the American Cancer Society Clarence T. C. Ching Hope Lodge in Honolulu, Hawaii which provides temporary free housing for families of cancer patients: https:////donate3.cancer.org//?campaign=HLNewsHAWAII