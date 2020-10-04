Joyce Elizabeth (Ranney) Walker

April 22, 1938 – September 16, 2020

Joyce Elizabeth (Ranney) Walker died of natural causes while sleeping peacefully at home in Oakridge, Oregon on September 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Her husband of 63 years and devoted caregiver, James (Jim) Phillip Walker, was by her side.

Joyce was born in Oxnard, California at Saint John's Hospital on April 22, 1938 to Susie Grayce and Harold Ellsworth Ranney. Joyce was the beloved granddaughter of Susie Vern and Tilden Benson Tucker and Isabel Aitken and Amos Moore Ranney.

Joyce grew up in Oxnard, California but spent a few years living with different relatives in Colton, California, Emmet, Idaho and Iowa. She and her younger brother Bill (William) Ranney loved riding on baby calves, swimming in irrigation ditches and learning about farm life during their travels. She also loved going to the library. In second grade in Oxnard Joyce met Marilyn Engelking who became a lifelong friend and the two of them enjoyed short trips together until a few years ago.

Joyce met her future husband Jim Walker while they attended High School in Oxnard where she graduated in 1956. They both worked at Camarillo State Hospital while they were dating and were married on April 13, 1957. Joyce and Jim had two daughters, Carolyn Ann and Terry Ann. The Walkers raised their family in Lancaster, California, Seabrook, Texas (where Jim worked for NASA) and Cupertino, California. Joyce was determined that her daughters be independent thinkers, share her sense of humor, and be strong and self-sufficient. Their education included auto shop. Joyce also introduced her daughters to the arts, classical to country music, books, numerous pets and farm animals and appreciation for nature.

In 1976 Joyce and Jim bought a 20-acre farm in Brownsville, Oregon. Joyce loved writing the yearly Christmas letter to tell her friends about life on the farm including memorable events like frozen pipes, bottle feeding baby lambs and screaming peacocks. She was a voracious reader and spent time volunteering at the Public Library and sharing her strong opinions in letters to the editor of the Brownsville Times.

Carolyn married Anthony Kreitzberg and had 3 children, Jessica, Alex and Carl. Terry married Tim Marchbanks and had 3 children, Eli, Will and Ivy. The grandchildren loved going to the farm to play with the animals, watch old movies like Princess Bride, Cat Balou, Witches, and Rocky and Bullwinkle. They laughed a lot and enjoyed Grandma's chocolate chip cookies. Jim and Joyce taught them respect for animals, art, speaking their minds, the Dewey Decimal system, and love of reading. Joyce often chose empowering books, (often with a female lead), artwork or donations to the Heifer Project as holiday gifts.

Joyce closely followed the careers, travels and families of her grandchildren. Her grandchildren (and significant others) and great grandchildren include Jessica who with her husband Nathan Schultens have two daughters Aubrey and Emily, Amber Rush and Eli Marchbanks, Alex and his wife Jackie Kreitzberg, Will and his wife Alex Marchbanks and their son Walker, Carl Kreitzberg, Ivy Marchbanks and her fiancé Nolan Villanueva.

Jim and Joyce sold the farm as they got older and moved to Oakridge, Oregon. She and Jim supported many causes, organizations and generously helped people who were having hard times. During her time in Oakridge Joyce enjoyed living in the mountains and dedicated herself to the pursuit of beauty and comfort by adding many paintings to her lifelong colorful collection, and filled her home with meaningful literature, seashells, rocks, roses, photos of family, friends together with the many dogs she loved.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother Susie Grayce, her father Harold, her stepfather W.C. (Chuck) Wilson as well as her brother Bill and his wife Naomi.

Rest in Peace Joyce. You were one of a kind and will be missed.

A memorial will be held sometime in 2021.