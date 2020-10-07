Menu
Shirley Kruse
1935 - 2020
Shirley was born to Charlene and Chester Poe on May 24, 1935 in Holyoke, Colorado. She spent her youth doing chores on the family farm, located a few miles outside of Holyoke, and attended the town's schools.

Shirley was married to Donald Kruse on November 2, 1952 in Yuma, Colorado. The couple lived their early married years in Holyoke where they had three children; Randy in 1953, Ronald in 1954, and Brenda in 1957.

In 1960 the family moved to Albany, where they continued to live. Shirley worked a few small part-time jobs during this time but her main job was as domestic engineer of the family.

Preceding her in death were Charlene and Chester Poe (parents), Donald Kruse (husband), and Ronald Kruse (son).Surviving her are children Randy Kruse of Albany, Brenda Woodley of Portland; siblings Charlotte Fisbeck of Albany, Benny Poe of Albany, and Garry Poe of Albany; and six grandkids and nine great grandkids. A private family service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
