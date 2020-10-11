James (Jim) Elwood Fegles

March 5, 1931 – September 4, 2020

James (Jim) Elwood Fegles, 89, passed through Heaven's gates on September 4, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1931, in Eugene, Oregon. As a 3rd generation Oregonian he enjoyed all the benefits of freedom and independence born of the Oregon pioneer spirit. Jim graduated from Eugene High School in 1949 and married his high school sweetheart, Bettie (Myers) Fegles in August 1950. They remained married until Jim's passing. 70 years & 17 days.

Jim loved his family and all the events, holidays, gatherings and activities that family life presented throughout the years. He was active in their church and a devoted Christian throughout his life. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing, and anything to do with the outdoors. He liked cooking, photography, writing, reading, collecting, and was an accomplished artist.

Jim retired from the Eugene Police Department and then owned a fishing lodge on the Oregon Coast for a short time before moving to Alaska to work in the commercial fishing industry. Upon his 2nd retirement he and Bettie settled into their home in Alsea.

Jim was predeceased by his daughter, Janice J. Boechler and his sister, Barbara Ivey. Jim is survived by his wife, Bettie Fegles, a son Mike Fegles, two daughters Susan Barratt and Jennifer Owen, and brother William Fegles. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Jim was a kind soul with a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.