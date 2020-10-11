Charles Nick Johnson

1944 – 2020

On September 23, 2020 Charles went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Charles Nick was born in Klamath Falls Oregon. To Stanley and Alice Johnson of Malin, Oregon. On February 8, 1944. His childhood was spent on the family ranch. He spent much time with the cowboys of old and knew his was well around cattle and horses. In high school he became quite the star with all his athletic ability in football and basketball. His talents continued on to college where he attended OSU and OTI playing both sports. He was a college letterman and MVP consecutive two years.

He loved boxing and working weights which led him to the Seattle Sports Arena where he became a Golden Glove runner up by Doctors decision as he was ahead on points! He also went to pro-ball for a short period for the B C Lions. Judo was another favored sport where he accomplished a second degree black belt. As a Sensai he taught many young'uns.

On September 1, 1963 he married Gwen Kirkpatrick. They raised four children together in Malin and later Lake View, Chiloquin and Klamath Falls. During this time he rodeoed and excelled at steer wrestling or bull dogging. He also team roped with his dad. From his experience growing up he became a bull fighter//rodeo clown. Cowboys rested a bit easier when Nick was in the arena. In 1987 he married Kathryn Davidson. They resided in Philomath, Oregon, where he also horse logged and fell timber.

Seven years later Kathryn passed away. Then on November 12, 1994 he married Deborah (Dee) Long Behounek. He continued his logging trade while attending Salem Bible College where he received his credentials to be a Pastor. Some ministries he was involved in were Child evangelism fellowship (28yrs). He had a prison ministry with his friend Jeff Schindler at the Oregon Correctional Institute in Salem (10yrs) and they started a men's bible study which met weekly and consecutively for about 10yrs. Debbie and Nick remained married until his passing and resided in Albany, Oregon. Next door to his youngest son, Orly.

Charles Nick was a strong, true believer in Jesus and shared his testimony to whomever he could. Along with that he was known for his incredible heart and try, with NO quit in him, a man of high integrity, a man to look up to. He was an amazing husband, dad and grandpa and will be greatly missed by ALL!

Charles Nick was preceded in death by his mother and father Stanley and Alice Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 26 yrs. Debbie (Dee) Johnson, his siblings, Jill Moore, Leith (Rollin) Throne, Joy Winzerling and Peter (Terri) Johnson. His children Charley (Annamae) Johnson, Trisha (Ray) McBee, Thad (Jen) Johnson, Orly (Amy) Johnson. Step children Angela Draper, Sharon (Sean) Shearer, Sherri (Randy) Edwards, Jimmy Johnson, Stephanie Davidson, James and Jed Johnson. Grandchildren Taylor, JesseJane, Lacey, Cassie, Chelsea, Bronc, Bailey and Tori, step- Andrew, Jeannine, Josie and Dalton. 12 Great grandchildren and one on the way!

Charles was laid to rest in Malin, Oregon on October 3, 2020. We are having a small (Due to Covid-19) memorial service on Friday October 16, 2020 at 2:p.m.

Please rsvp by e-mail to jeff_schindler2002/@yahoo.com for details. In lieu of flowers please contemplate a donation to Youth for Christ /@ P.O. Box 557 Malin, Oregon 97632 or Child Evangelism Fellowship at P.O. Box 377 Tangent, Oregon 97389.