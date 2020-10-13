E. Eugene (Gene) Shrout

July 10, 1929 – October 8, 2020

E. Eugene (Gene) Shrout, 91, was born on July 10, 1929 to Forrest Elbert Shrout and Faun (Daub) Shrout on the family farm in Fulton County, Indiana. His passing was on October 8, 2020 in Albany, Oregon. He grew up in Marion Indiana, where he attended high school and graduated early at age 16. Gene then pursued his goal in engineering at Taylor University in Upton, Indiana.

This was a fishing family and Gene became well accustomed to fishing with his Dad in multiple trips to Canada. He was also an athlete excelling both in high school and college basketball and track while always sharing his gift of singing.

In high school Gene's remarkable solo voice was noted and he began years of singing in churches throughout the area, as well as musical productions at the school and a radio show in local stations. Raised in a wonderful Christian family, his passion was with sacred music.

Gene married Rosalie Gugel in 1950. His engineering took the family to Butler, Missouri and a long career with Anaconda Wire and Cable the children are twins Michael and Stephen, Cyndee, Rebecca, Jonathan, Joseph, Laura, David, Mary and twins Donald and Daniel. The marriage ended in 1972.

Gene later met and married Judith Page and her children Don Page, Patrice Page and Daniel Page. Gene and Judy's family was increased by the birth of son, Thomas Shrout. Accepting an engineering position at Wah Chang, the family moved to Albany, Oregon in 1977 and again Gene was well noted for his solo offerings at churches. He loved the Lord and was always in service to Him. He also appeared in numerous theatrical performances both at LBCC and Albany Civic Theater. He retired from Wah Chang in 1998.

Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy; Shrout children: Michael, Stephen, Cyndee, Joseph, Laura, David, Mary, Donald, Daniel, and Thomas; Page children: Don, Patrice, and Daniel; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca, son Jonathan and his close friend and uncle William Shrout.

A family graveside will be held on Thursday. Memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Eastside Christian Church.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).