Joanne Mayberry

August 24, 1935 – September 28, 2020

Joanne was born in Albany Oregon to Douglas and Mary Ellison on August 24, 1935. She passed away after a long illness. She attended Saint Mary's and graduated from Albany union high school in 1953.

She worked as a soda jerk at Norms Ice cream shop during her high school years. After graduation she married Marvin Mayberry and they lived in Albany, Lebanon and Tigard. They had three boys Mike Steve and Kenny. Joanne had 14 grandchildren 31 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and her son Mike, her parents, her brothers Ron and Norm Ellison and her sisters Helen Quinn and Jan Koroush.

She is survived by her sons, Steve and Kenny, her brother, Stan Ellison, sisters Irene Mitchell, Ardy Crowley, Margaret (Keeta) Dotter.

Due to the Corona virus a memorial will be held at a later date.