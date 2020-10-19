Judith E. Kraft (Judy)

August 19, 1940 – October 9, 2020

Judy passed away at 5:01 am Friday, October 9, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. Her husband John and her daughter Anne were at her side.

Judy was born in Vancouver, BC to James and Evelyn Richmond, and lived for 2 years in the small railroad town of North Bend, BC. Her father was an engineer on the Canadian Pacific RR. She and her mother moved to Seattle and then to Portland. Raised by her mother, Judy attended Laurelhurst grade school, Washington High School, and graduated from Providence School of Nursing as an RN in 1961. After a year at Whitworth College she moved to Burbank, California and earned a BSN in 1966 from Cal State LA while working at Saint Joseph Hospital.

A mutual friend introduced her to John Kraft who was from Salem. They married in 1968, and 14 months later returned to Oregon together where they have lived in Corvallis for 51 years.

Judy was a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, the Corvallis Clinic, and Hewlett Packard. With a MSN from OHSU in 1983, what she most enjoyed were the 15 years of teaching nursing at LBCC.

Judy enjoyed camping, hiking, and being in connection with nature, a value instilled from her many summers as a Camp Fire Girl at Camp Namanu. She liked classical music and she, with John, attended the Eugene Symphony.

Judy was devoted to her faith and was a long-standing member of Calvin Presbyterian Church. She traveled to Uganda seven times on mission trips and leaves a legacy of the Asante Program she started which supports children from Kampala, Uganda to go to school. Judy also spent time with a missionary veterinarian and got to vaccinate cows. Another time she helped in a medical clinic out in "the bush". Judy is celebrated for her dedicated years of service to others and is honored for her unconditional love and support of others.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday October 24.2020, at 10;00 a.m.

Please contact Calvin Presbyterian Church https:/calvin-church.org for details.