Merle Eugene Ulm

July 27, 1925 – October 17, 2020

Merle Ulm of Albany (previously of Lebanon) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was 95.

Merle was born July 27, 1925 at home near Burwell, Nebraska to Walter and Flora (Madison) Ulm. He graduated from Brownsville High School six months early in January 1944 so he could enter the US Army. He served in the infantry with General Patton's Third Army Corp in Europe and was injured in the Battle of the Bulge. He received the Combat Infantry Badge and a Bronze Star. He recuperated in Walla Walla, Washington where he met his first wife, Clara Skinner. They had one son and one daughter. They were later divorced.

After discharge from the Army, Merle worked for Kirkpatrick Motor Co, and Cascade Plywood plant in Lebanon. He then worked many years as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, retiring in 1987. He married Velda Ammon in 1965. They had one son.

Merle enjoyed rock hounding, hunting, and fishing. He collected many types of rocks and petrified wood and enjoyed cutting and polishing them. During his many years rock hounding, he found a very large agate that is on display in the Oregon Museum of Natural History in Portland.

Merle was active in the American Legion in Lebanon and was a past commander of Post 51. He was also a member of Disabled American Veterans, Lebanon Elks Lodge 1663, a charter member of Lebanon Moose Lodge 1866, and a member of the All Rock Hound Pow-Wow Club of America.

Survivors include sons Larry (Carol) Ulm of Seaside and Paul Ulm of Carson City, Nevada, daughter Elaine Blacketer of Lewiston, Idaho, step sons George Johnson and Ray Johnson, step daughters Billie Bowers and Sherry Lopping, three sisters Gail Miller of Halsey, Loy Torrey of Prineville, and Joy (David) McKern of Albany; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife Velda, his parents, brothers Floyd Ulm, Everett Ulm, Lee Ulm, and Dale Ulm. No memorial service will be held. Online condolences can be left at www.hustonjost.com