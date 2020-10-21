Patricia J. Oas

1923 – 2020

Pat Oas passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 7, 2020, at 97 years old. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Jan Woods and husband Gene of Corvallis, Oregon and Karen Stockbridge and husband Kurt of Palos Verdes Estates, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren Katie Woods, Mark Woods, (Sarra), Kyle Stockbridge and Phil Stockbridge and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was born and raised in Berkeley, California, the youngest daughter of Edythe and Vincent Cooley. She attended business school, as her parents did not allow her to attend college. After graduating, she went on to work for the railroad in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After the death of Jan's father. Mother and daughter were blessed when pat married Einar Oas Jr. (Hank) and after Karen was born they moved to the East Bay community of Orinda where they raised their girls in a spotless home filled with love and happiness.

Pat was a member of Tilden Golf Course, Eastern Start, Newcomers and Mercedes Club. She volunteered with PTA, as a Scout leader and at local hospitals. She played golf and liked nothing more than a good game of bridge. They both enjoyed the many friendships they developed in Orinda and Salem, Oregon. She and Hank loved the annual trips to Twain Harte, California and their travels around the globe.

After raising her girls, she spent quite a few years as a successful real estate broker until retiring in 1991 so she and Hank could move to Oregon to be closer to Jan, Karen and grandchildren.

Pat was beautiful and kind, a loving mother and wife. She was predeceased by her husband Hank of 41 years, her parents, bother Bob Cooley and sister Evelyn Traxler and Jan's father Weldon Cedarholm. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

The family is forever grateful for the compassionate care and advocacy of Regent Care Senior Living in Corvallis as well as Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated. No memorial service will be held at this time.