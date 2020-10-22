Jack Junior Phillips

February 11, 1935 – October 15, 2020

Jack Junior Phillips, "Big Jack", was born in Apple, Oklahoma on February 11, 1935. He told everyone that he would be better looking if the midwife hadn't spanked the wrong end. He went to Apple Grade School and later moved to Wright City where he graduated high school while working nights in the boiler room at the mill. After graduation he married his first wife, Shirley Clayborn and had his first daughter, Rona Lynn.

After finishing a 2-year college program for teaching, Jack went to Montana and taught for seven years in several one room schoolhouses. It was in Montana that he met and married his second wife, Bonita, and they moved to Oregon and settled in Lebanon. Jack's love for teaching continued in the 8th grade at Lacomb Elementary School where he would also coach basketball and volleyball. While teaching at Lacomb he welcomed two children, Lydell and Katrina. Always the salesman, Jack would eventually start his own business as an agent for Farmers

Insurance, ultimately dedicating over 20 years to the company. Throughout the years, Jack's love for coaching could be seen with the various sports teams he coached. After retiring from insurance, he continued his love for sales as a telemarketer for various multi-level marketing ventures.

Jack died on October 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Bonita, a son Lydell and his wife Kelly and her son Haydan Autry of Lebanon; his daughter Katrina and husband Jim Nahikian of Los Angeles, California and his daughter Rona and husband Gary Stacy of Poteau, Oklahoma. He leaves a sister, grandchildren: Sebastian Phillips of Lebanon, Kaylee Phillips of Beaverton, Gary Stacy and Shawna Morris, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Johnny & Adrian, sister Frances Fleury, and nephew Roy Gaskey.

He was buried at Lacomb Cemetery; a celebration of life will be planned after Covid. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com