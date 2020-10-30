Kathryn "Kathy" Savage

July 5, 1943 – October 20, 2020

Kathryn M. Savage, 77, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born July 5, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. She lived in Detroit until moving to Tuscan, Arizona with her Aunt Zelda when she was 12 years old. She later moved to California where she met Lester "Leroy" Savage. They were married on November 1, 1961 in Las Vegas, Nevada they later settled in Lebanon in 1968.

Kathy had worked as a school bus driver for the Crowfoot School District for 28 years before retiring. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband Lester "Leroy" Savage on July 22, 2018. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Becky of Albany, Gary and his wife Tara of Lebanon, and Ken and his wife Diana also of Lebanon; Brother Bernie Ballantyne; sister Renee Johnson; and 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Haylee, Zoey, and Kiera.

A celebration of her life will be held from 2 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lebanon Calvary Chapel (former Elks Lodge) 633 Park St., Lebanon, Oregon.

