Marcene Stuart

May 1, 1934 – August 12, 2020

Marcene Stuart, a loving and supportive Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed peacefully away in the presence of her children on August 12, 2020. She was 86. We will deeply miss her lively sense of humor, her ability to make incredible meals out of "nothing" and her willingness to be game for just about anything.

A longtime resident of the Corvallis area, Marcene moved in 1952 upon graduation from Brookings High School in Brookings South Dakota. She met Ken Stuart on a blind date, and they were married September 18, 1954 in the Corvallis First Christian Church. They remained happily married until his death in 2007.

Marcene Mae was born on May 1, 1934 in Arlington, South Dakota to George and Anna Abbott. The second of 2 girls born 8 years apart, Marcene enjoyed hanging out with her dad who gave her a love of gardening and sports. In her early years in Corvallis she worked for the OSU Extension service and later the OSU Bookstore where she retired.

Marcene's passion was her family and Church Service. She was actively involved in many areas of the Church and was an active member of Volunteer Interfaith Group where she helped people get to appointments, gave rides to many, and would just sit and have tea with those that wanted a friend. You could find her for years every Saturday morning participating in Stone Soup serving, cooking, and socializing. Her compassion is reflected in her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister Georgann Taylor of Corvallis, daughter Lisa, son Jeff, grandson Jack, granddaughters Katie, Sydney, Annie, Megan, Martina and several nieces and nephews whom she always kept close to her heart.

At Marcene's request a private graveside service with family will be held at a later date. The family requests any remembrances be made as donations to Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc. https:/stonesoupcorvallis.orgonate or First Christian Church, Corvallis.