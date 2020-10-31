Elisha Kwame Swanson-Asiam,

July 31, 1999 – October 19, 2020

Elisha Kwame Swanson-Asiam, born July 31, 1999, of Enfield, Connecticut. Passed unexpectedly on October 19, 2020.

Elisha loved playing sports growing up but always returned to his favorite, baseball. In high school he developed a passion for photography, of which he started Swanny. Photography. He graduated high school in June of 2017. Upon graduation he was offered a position in an iron working apprenticeship program by his mentor Joe Toner with the Iron Workers Local Union 15 of Hartford, Connecticut. He would have graduated in the summer of 2021. He grew to love iron working and his fellow brothers and sisters of the union. As a young adult he loved snowboarding and golfing with friends many of whom he considered family.

He leaves behind parents, Karyn L. Swanson formerly of Lebanon, Oregon and Christopher Hill, girlfriend Madison Brady, Siblings KaleaMae Swanson-Asiam, Jona Hill, and (Christopher) Gavyn Hill all of Enfield, Connecticut, Princess and Kyra Asiam of Hartford, Connecticut, brothers of the heart Zachery Tomalonis and Leyden Brousseau of Connecticut, Grandparents Charles and Marlene Swanson, of Lebanon, Oregon, Uncles and Aunts Kevin and Jennifer Swanson of Lebanon, Oregon, Tim and Sharlene Brown of Westfield, Massachusetts, and Donald Hill of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, along with numerous cousins and other loved ones. He also leaves his biological father and stepmother Prince and Diana Asiam of Connecticut.

Many lives were touched by Elisha's infectious smile and positive demeanor and will be missed by all who have known him.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Elisha on the of November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. located at 170 Elm St. Enfield, Connecticut, behind Asnuntuck Community College at the baseball fields. Donations are being accepted by the family to offset expenses with remaining funds going into accounts to help with the higher education of KaleaMae, Jona, and Gavyn.