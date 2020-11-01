Janice (Jan) Marlene Bennett

October 2, 1936 – October 20, 2020

Janice (Jan) Marlene Bennett died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center after pulmonary complications due to a fall. Her only daughter, Ronda Lindley-Bennett, was so incredibly grateful to be by her side to talk, laugh and share stories of love and strength until the end. As family members shared text messages, videos and words of encouragement Ronda was able to share them with her so she could feel their love and support as she fought to get stronger.

Janice was born to the late Carl and Janita Bennett, long time Philomath residents and business owners, on October 2, 1936.

Janice grew up in Philomath in various homes, until the family grew into 3 girls and 2 boys, landed in the yellow house on the hill at the "Y" at Hwy 34 and Hwy 20 intersection at the west end of Philomath. As you can imagine there were horses, cows, chickens, cats, and dogs and plenty of room for 5 kids to run and get into mischief. Although there was 20 years difference between Janice and her youngest brother, Don Bennett, she remained a constant in his life.

Carl and Juanita gave Janice two wonderful sisters and two wonderful brothers that remain close to this day. Carl and Juanita instilled in the five siblings how important family love, support and closeness was and stressed the importance of staying connected even when those we love pass on to another life. When Juanita was alive and keeping the family close, we could show up on any Sunday morning and be welcomed by the smell of bacon, eggs, biscuits, pancakes, or french toast. We were all welcome any day of the week, but Sunday's were super special.

During her high school years, she and her friends attended dances, parties, sleepovers, and trips down Hwy 20 on horseback. They were good years for her, and her countless stories were proof of that.

After her 1954 graduation from the "old" Philomath in the location of what is today True Value, Janice embarked on higher education path of getting her teaching degree from Oregon State University and eventually joined Delta Delta Delta sorority. That adventure was short lived.

In 1955, on October 9th Janice, met, dated, and finally married fellow OSU student and log truck driver, Ronald Lee Lindley, while she worked at the local Philomath Dairy Queen. After several miscarriages she ended up with a beautiful baby girl she could tell was a fighter from the day she arrived on February 24th, 1961.

The little tear drop trailer they had as a small family produced many, many camping trips, and good times. Honeyman State Park was always a favorite.

Soon after Ronda was born, Jan and Ron divorced, but rekindled their relationship and married once more, but the marriage was not to last, and they later divorced. He remained the love of her life even after his death in 1967.

In 1969, Jan met and married a local police officer that had family in Kentucky where they later moved to and spent 8 years. Jan and Ronda never considered the state home, and their fondest memories were receiving cards, letters, packages, calls and visits from home.

Janice's family meant everything to her she cherished each one of her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews dearly. Many Bennett family traditions were loved and kept alive by Janice. Family photos lined the pages of countless albums and frames. To Janice, "Family is Forever." She well understood not everyone may see eye to eye or agree on everything, but at the end of the day they were there for one another in ways that were loving to the core.

After working several jobs from bank teller to managing ice cream shops, owning restaurants, managing fitness centers, car dealerships, bakeries and convenience stores she finally retired from Oregon State University in the office of Admissions and Orientation in 2002.

She attended as many of her many nieces and nephews sporting events, plays and graduations she could. She was especially fond of watching Oregon State Volleyball once her niece, Haylie Bennett, began playing in 2016.

When she was not attending family events she was crocheting, cooking and caring for her daughters Golden Retrievers of whom she considered part of the family. It was not a normal day if she was not cleaning up dog hair.

She opted for a quiet, slower, reflective, slower paced life where she worked in her yard, tended to her flowers and various outdoor projects. She was quick to stop what she was doing to sit and have a conversation with anyone that showed up to her home. Her greatest desire was to put a smile on someone else's face.

Janice's love for her daughter, Ronda, was immeasurable. The two had a special bond that was, and will always be, destructible. In many ways their motto was, "You and me against the world" – let them try to break us". They loved each other deeply.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Juanita Bennett, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Ronda Lindley-Bennett, Philomath. Sisters and spouses Karen and Rod Berklund, Joanne and James Baumann, brothers and spouses Denny and Sue Bennett and finally, but far from least important Don and Helen Bennett all of Philomath. Nieces and nephews, Kathy and Jim Franklin, Eugene, Kevin and Jen Berklund, Philomath, Oregon, Marlene and Theron Roe, Philomath, Carla and Jason Johnson, Beavercreek, Oregon, Brad and Becky Bennett, Philomath, Oregon, Brian and Melissa Bennett, Philomath, Oregon, Amber and Ryan Kolkmeier, Yorkville, Illinois, Haylie Bennett, Philomath, Oregon, Chase Bennett, Philomath, Chris Meyer, Philomath, Daniel Meyer, Pennsylvania, Colby Roe, Philomath, Taylor Roe, Philomath, Graydon Johnson Lauren Berklund, Mitchell Berklund, Philomath, Hannah Bennett, Nate Bennett, Philomath, Gavin Bennett, Mason Bennett, Philomath, Addison Kolkmeier and Aiden Kolkmeier, Yorkville, Illinois.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at Mt. Union Cemetery in Philomath at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with a reception to follow at Mary's River Grange Hall on Grange Hall Road in Philomath. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements