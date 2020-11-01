Albert Jesse "Bud" Fortier

October 29, 1925 – October 12, 2020

Albert Jesse "Bud" Fortier passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 12. He was 95 years young.

Bud was born in Albany on October 29, 1925 and lived an energetic, productive, and generous life. Bud is preceded in death by his mother Alpha, father Albert, sister Joyce Mitchell, and wife Vyola. He is survived by five children: Gaye, Greg & wife Jan, Alan & wife Pam, Steve, Doug & wife Aleta; eight grandchildren, Jay Peterson (Gaye), Luke, Seth and Adam Fortier (Greg), Jesse & Tyler Fortier (Alan), Shannon Fortier (Steve), Melissa Fortier (Doug), and ten great grandchildren!! Imagine Christmas!!

Bud attended Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), where he met and later married the love of his life, Vyola Erickson. He played All-Conference baseball for OSU and went on to play pro ball for the San Francisco Seals. Bud also proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

When his pro baseball career ended, Bud's interminable work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit beckoned. In 1949, along with his father, they took out a lease on the part of the "Cloverdale Farm" occupied by the Bridgeway Golf Course. Doing business as Albany Golf Course, they built an additional nine holes and moved the club house (the "Potato Warehouse") to its current location. In the late 1950's he and his Dad built Springhill Country Club and opened the first nine holes in 1960. The second nine holes were opened in 1963. The golf business had Bud wearing many hats: head golf pro, general manager, greens keeper, head cook and what he excelled at most….social director. Many good times were had at the country club playing golf, swimming, socializing with friends and family, as well as eating the best burgers in the world! After several years at Springhill, Bud went on to manage the T & R Restaurant.

Bud and Vy loved to travel and took many long trips in their RV around the country. They also traveled to other destinations outside of the US, including their favorite, which was Africa. For many years, they spent a couple of months of the winter in Mazatlan where they met up with friends and enjoyed the sun.

Bud was a philanthropist and gave generously to many causes. The one he was most proud of was his participation in the fundraising for the new Albany YMCA, which is now up and running and serving the community successfully. There was no end to Bud's generosity to his family, the causes he believed in, and friends who needed a helping hand.

Though it was difficult for him to speak in his final hours, it is heartening to know he was able to say this about his life, "I feel very fortunate."

A celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date, most likely in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA