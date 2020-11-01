Margaret Joan Boylan

January 19, 1930 – October 22, 2020

Margaret Joan Boylan, 90, of Albany died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Joan, as she was known by family and friends, was born January 19, 1930 in Garden City, Kansas to Melvin and Gladys Kemp. Joan married Leo James Kirk in 1950. The family moved to Monmouth, Oregon in 1963, where they raised three daughters.

Joan received a bachelor's degree from Oregon College of Education and completed her graduate administrative training program at the University of Oregon, College of Education.

Prior to moving to Albany in 1973, Joan worked for the Monmouth Independence school district. An enthusiastic and dedicated educator, she worked for Greater Albany Public Schools for 17 years. Her first teaching position was at Grand Prairie school, later becoming the principal of South Shore and Periwinkle schools. She retired from GAPS in 1990. After retirement she volunteered for CASA of Linn County for several years.

In 1975 she married Jack Boylan at their home on Powers Avenue, Albany. Pastimes included golf, camping, and card games with family and friends. Joan was the President of the Spring Hill Country Club in 1998. Jack and Joan owned timeshare residences in Newport, Oregon and Kauai, Hawaii where they created many fond family memories. She was also an active resident of the Mennonite Village where she lived since 2002.

Survivors include her daughters Linda Kirk Fox (Wayne) of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Nancy Kirk MacGregor (Gil) of Portland, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, brother Melvin Kemp Jr. and her daughter Susan Kirk-Davalt.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Mennonite Home, Mennonite Village In-Home Care staff and also the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice staff.

The family recommends in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Friends of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany, Oregon, 97322-6880. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.