Beverley A. Taylor

May 8, 1936 – October 30, 2020

Beverley A. Taylor was born to William and Frona Gibbons in May of 1936 at Hood River, Oregon. She grew up on the family apple and pear ranch in the community of Pine Grove (Hood River) and absorbed the many stories of her grandfather's boat-trip from Ireland, escaping from the potato famine.

She was determined to attend college and enroll in Home Economics – which she did, leading to graduation at O.S.U. in 1958 with a bachelor's degree. She then married Edward Taylor and helped him become a professor of Geology at O.S.U., establishing a home in Corvallis. They produced two children, Eric and Craig. They also enjoyed traveling and visited several other parts of the world including New Zealand, Hawaii, and multiple trips to Alaska.

They also enjoyed a second home on the Oregon coast where she served as a docent with the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Beverley became a very active volunteer in the Hospice organization of Corvallis, as well as with the Good Samaritan Hospital. She also devoted many years to support of the OSU Thrift Shop. Beverly enjoyed friendships with a particularly enjoyable group of women called The Lost Ladies. They had many trips and gatherings together that brought her great joy.

Beverley was very proud of the many large mountains that she and Edward climbed in the Oregon Cascade Range as well as in the Tetons of Wyoming. She spent many days on the trail, many nights in a tent, and hours absorbing mountain-top vistas. She accomplished these remarkable things while overcoming many physical setbacks that included years of fighting cancer, struggling with heart problems, healing many weakened bones, and caring for handicapped family members. After suffering a very damaging stroke, she left this world October 30, 2020.

Beverley is survived by her husband Edward, sons Eric and Craig and daughter in-law Valarie, four granddaughters and four great grandchildren. McHenry is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com