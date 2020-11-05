Ruth Mihnos Bentley

January 14, 1930 ¬– October 8, 2020

Ruth Mihnos Bentley was born in Portland, Oregon, January 14, 1930 and died peacefully October 8, 2020, with her husband Owen and wonderful caregivers by her side.

She attended Ainsworth Grade School, Lincoln High School (named a Rose Festival Princess in 1947) and the University of Oregon where she joined the Delta Gamma Sorority. She and Owen were married in 1951, and were just short of 70 years of marriage when she passed. They had three children: Christine, Spencer and Stewart.

Ruth was always busy with many endeavors including: expert seamstress, amazing flower arranger, President of the Portland Garden Club, gardening, and cook, baker, entertaining friends and family, birder. She loved the outdoors and was a longtime member of the Mazamas and the Oregon Nordic Club. Ruth loved hiking, biking, skiing, mountain climbing, and camping. Ruth and Owen enjoyed travelling, across the US, Europe, especially Paris, and Asia.

Ruth was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Portland and later the Unitarian Universalist Church in Corvallis, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and providing weekly flower arrangements.

Ruth is predeceased by her parents and son, Spencer Pentela. Ruth is survived by her husband, Owen; daughter Christine (Charles) Hetherington; son Stewart (Susan) Bentley; grandchildren Erin Hetherington and Neva and Ian Bentley; brother Peter (Linda) Mihnos; brother-in-law John (Patty) Bentley and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Ruth's name.