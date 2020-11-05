Gwendolyn Jean Summers

May 15, 1933 – September 17, 2020

On Wednesday September 17, 2020 Gwen Summers, wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis and spinal stenosis.

Gwen was born on May 15, 1933 in Pasadena, California to Charles Finney and Frankie Jeanne (Blaisdell) Hills and raised in Oregon.

In 1951 she graduated from Lebanon Union High School where she was crowned Mayfair Princess and Valentine's Dance Queen and she participated in Christian Youth Fellowship. Gwen married her high school sweetheart, Tom Summers, in 1952. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2019. They both loved golfing, bowling, and traveling together.

She spent most of her career in management and bookkeeping for Linn County Telephone Inc., and Champion International. She was also a teacher's aide for the Lebanon School District from 1985-1995. She was a member of the Junior Women's Club, the Hamilton Creek Parent Teacher's Association, and the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene.

Gwen was devoted to God, her family, and her friends. She was a stunning, strong willed, and independent lady who was caring and generous to her family and community. She was passionate about family history, genealogy, and was a dedicated member of the DAR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her four sisters, her husband, and her precious German Shepherds.

Survivors include son Larry Summers of Lebanon, Oregon, daughter and son-in-law Linda and Vic Greve, of Careywood, Idaho, son and daughter-in-law David and Julia Summers of Prescott, Arizona, her niece, Betty Edwards of Lebanon, Oregon, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Larry Summers and Casy Marmon for the care they gave their grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene on Saturday November, 7, at 1:30p.m.