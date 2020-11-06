Menu
Dorothea Patterson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Dorothea M. Patterson, 88, of Lebanon, died Monday, November 2, 2020

Dorothea was born December 5, 1931 in Barron, Wisconsin the daughter of Kurt and Lydia (Schultz) Lebahn. She moved to Oregon as a child and married Robert Patterson, Jr. on December 9, 1953.

The couple resided in Lebanon where Dorothea worked at JC Penny's and later at the Shanico Inn. Robert preceded her in death on January 13, 1985.

Dorothea was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church and the Lebanon Elks Lodge. She enjoyed doing puzzles and fishing.

She is survived by her children Mary Ann (Jerry) Olson, Becky (Ian Sr.) Copple and Byron Patterson all of Lebanon, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lorain Lebahn.

Private family services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
