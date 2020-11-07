Wanda Joyner

1937 – 2020

Wanda Joyner peacefully passed away after a short battle with cancer on XX XX, 2020 with family beside her.

She was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Floyd Malcom and LaVinnia "Vivian" Bloor Malcom Black who preceded her in death.

Wanda attended Monroe High School and married her high school sweetheart Ray Joyner. Together they raised four beautiful daughters.

She was active with the Corvallis JC-ettes and was President from 1963 to 1964. For the Oregon Pilots Association, Wanda was the State Director from 1989 to 1991, pilot of the year in 1987 and the OPA first lady in 1984. Wanda was also the Willamette Valley 99's Chapter President from 1984 to 1986, an Oregon Women's Pilot's Association. In 1979 she was an Insurance Woman of the Year. She was an entrepreneur as the creator and owner of the Wind Sox Company that made hand sewn decorative wind-socks.

Wanda worked for many years with her husband and was an agent for Farmers Insurance Group in Corvallis, Oregon. After retirement, Wanda and Ray traveled as snowbirds, eventually making their winter home in Yuma, Arizona and returning to Oregon for the summers.

Wanda loved to play golf, hunt and fish. She also enjoyed a good game of pinochle. She was a great cook, made beautiful wedding cakes, loved to garden and sold flowers to local flower shops. Wanda greatly enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Jeris Joyner of Afton. Oklahoma; Tammy Kibble and husband Mike of Philomath, Oregon: Darcie Castleberry and husband Bryan of Medford, Oregon. Brother Loren Malcom and wife Joan of Salem, Oregon; Sister Myrna Cantrell and husband Ken of Philomath, Oregon and Sister Bonnie Moody and husband Tom of Philomath, Oregon. Six grandchildren, two great granddaughters, one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Ray and daughter Becky preceded her in death.

She will be dearly missed by family and her many friends.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to The Salvation Army, St Jude's Hospital or the Union Gospel Mission.

A memorial will be held in the spring of 2021.