John H. Lyford

July 10, 1928 – October 22, 2020

Jack was born in Chicago, a little over 92 years ago. He was raised there and attended New Trier High School, where he was a star wrestler He continued his wrestling career at Carleton College in Minnesota, met many lifelong friends and his future wife, Nancy Brown. After they married, Jack served with distinction as a Marine in Korea and was later stationed in Hawaii where the first two of his six children were born.

Jack's passion was teaching, and his field was everything to do with earth science: biology, ecology, and especially the relationship between human beings and their environment. The west coast proved to be the best possible place for this pursuit - he finished his master's degree while teaching high school in Washington, and then he packed up his growing family (four kids now) and moved to Corvallis where he taught at OSU and completed his doctorate. Two more kids, and he was busy - always honing his teaching skills and finding ways to convey his love of the earth to his students, along with being a Dad, a Scoutmaster and a camping guru.

After Jack retired, he hiked and biked in many countries, visited his son in Kenya, participated in many Earth Watch programs around the globe, and - dearest to his heart - kayaking and rafting his beloved Salmon River. He planned and guided many trips - embracing the opportunity of sharing this treasure with people he loved. Jack supported many cultural events in Corvallis and was especially active in AA, an organization he gratefully acknowledges with helping him live his life to the fullest.

His six children, five grandchildren, and many friends will miss him dearly. The best way to honor Jack's legacy, and what would give him the most joy - is to support the Nature Conservancy (for whom he was a fierce advocate)... and pick up some litter wherever you find it...