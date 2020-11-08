Roger McClurg

1946 – 2020

Roger was born in Albany, Oregon to Lawrence and Mary McClurg. He had many great memories of growing up in North Albany, playing in the woods and attending Oak Grove School. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964.

Roger served in the Army and has wonderful lifelong friends from his service in Vietnam. Roger ran a public library in Leadville, Colorado and Oregon City, Oregon. After retirement he enjoyed travel, hiking, reading and learning new things.

He will be most remembered for his mischievous and quirky sense of humor. He was curious about people and loved to learn about them. He would start up a conversation with people everyplace he went, restaurants. hiking trails, museums, wherever.

He is survived by his wife Ruth and nieces Kara and Julie.

He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence McClurg; his mother Mary Cosby; and his brother Jim McClurg.

Service was held October 29, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery.