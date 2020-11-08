Marcia S. Reeder

October 31, 1933 – June 24, 2020

Marcia Seeber Reeder, longtime resident of Corvallis, passed away in her home on June 24 at the age of 86. In the age of Coronavirus, Marcia's family was grateful to be able to bring her home for her final days so that they could spend time with her.

Born Marcia Maureen Seeber in Sisseton, South Dakota on October 31, 1933, Marcia and her family moved to Oregon when Marcia was four years old. Marcia grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1951. Marcia moved to McMinnville, Oregon to attend Linfield College, where she met Walt Reeder in 1953. They married in January 1955 and were just months short of their 55th wedding anniversary when Walt passed away in 2009. Marcia graduated from Linfield in 1955, and once Walt graduated in 1956 they moved to Corvallis to begin their careers and raise their family.

Marcia was a high school math and Spanish teacher at Philomath High School for 24 years before becoming the academic guidance counselor for her final six years. She retired in June 1993. Marcia was very proud of the fact that during her time as the academic counselor, every student graduated on time. Her students made an impression on Marcia, but she obviously made an impression on them as well. Throughout her retirement years, whenever out and about town, Marcia's former students would recognize her and stop to visit with her.

As a teacher, having the summers off was ideal for Marcia as the mother of four children. She could pass along her love of tennis by teaching all of her kids how to play well enough to win a number of tournaments as juniors and to play on their high school tennis teams. Tennis was a big part of Marcia's life and she continued to play well into her seventies.

In retirement, Marcia and Walt took time to travel around the United States as well as a number of trips to Europe, where they saw many countries and had the opportunity to visit a former exchange student and her family in Germany a number of times. They especially enjoyed vacations with their children and grandchildren.

Marcia volunteered at a number of organizations in Corvallis, including as a SHIBA volunteer helping seniors understand their medical insurance options.

Marcia is survived by her four children, Randi, Brian, Maureen and Alyson; her seven grandchildren, Josh, Anne, Chelsea, Alex, Mick, Erika, and Katie; and five great-grandchildren. Marcia is also survived by her younger sister, Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marcia was dearly loved and she will be missed.

Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is once again safe to gather. In the meantime, Marcia's family would be grateful for any memories and stories that her friends, colleagues and students would like to share at the following: https:/www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tigard-orarcia-reeder-9240679