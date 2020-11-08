Robert John Short

November 27, 1924 – October 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob"John Short announce his passing on Monday, October 26, 2020, at age 95. Son of Walter and Ellen Short, Robert was born in Portland, Oregon on November 27, 1924.

He spent his youth growing up in the Portland area and graduated from Columbia Prep school. After enlisting in the Navy and earning his pilot wings as a Naval Aviator, he served his country as a pilot until 1946, followed by time in the reserves. Robert married Maxine Luhr in August of 1949 and completed school at Oregon State University, earning his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1956.

He enjoyed a lengthy and rewarding career as an engineer for Boeing. After raising their family in the Seattle area, Robert and Maxine retired to Corvallis Oregon. Throughout his retirement years, Robert enjoyed his family, OSU athletic events, golfing, history & volunteer work on the campus. He was a kind, dedicated and proud soul who will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving family: sons Brian of the Seattle area, Donald and his wife Carolyn of the Seattle area, Michael and his wife Liza and their children Nicholas & Katherine with her husband Brian, all from North Carolina. He is preceded in passing by his wife Maxine, his daughter Kathleen of Seattle and his Sister Eileen Giles of Hoquiam.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis (501 NW 25th St.) DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

In lieu of flowers, at the family's request, donations in honor of Robert Short may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. http:/www.woundedwarriorproject.org