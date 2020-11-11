Larry J. Samples

November 29, 1957 – November 4, 2020

Larry was born November 29, 2020 in Porterville, California. He was the first child of Joel and Pauline Samples.

Larry married Debby Gavegan on October 6, 1979. They had one daughter Jeniffer and one son Scott. Larry worked for Holt Lumber, Tum A Lum Lumber, and Spaeth Lumber throughout his career.

Larry loved cats Skippy, Max, and Charlotte, fishing and barbecuing, and spending time with family. Larry leaves behind a wife of 41 years, a daughter Jeniffer and husband Brent Gilder, and his son Scott Samples. He has two granddaughters Cora Gilder and Lola Gilder that brought such happiness to his life. He also leaves behind his mother Pauline Stephens, sister Kristin Henson, brother Paul Stephens, and sister Karen (husband Tom Powers) and his sister in law Judith Shelton whom he loved to give a bad time. He has many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

We miss you Lar, so let's all raise our glasses and toast to a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend.