Keith R Bradley

June 19, 1946 – November 6, 2020

Keith R Bradley passed away in Albany on November 6, 2020 following a long illness. Keith was born on June 19, 1946 to Virgil and Helen Bradley in Silverton Oregon. He was the sixth of seven children. Keith attended South Salem High School and Linn Benton Community College. He served in the Marine Corps 1964 – 1967 and returned to the Willamette Valley after discharge with his, then wife, Monica and their daughter, Keitha.

Keith worked for Wah Chang and then as a long-haul truck driver until severe lung disease forced early retirement. He loved spending his days tinkering in the garage and being with family. Keith was preceded in death by his father and mother; his sister Ardith; and brothers Virgil (Sonny), Bob, Ron, and Gary. He is lovingly remembered by his brother Dennis; wife Audrey; and children Keitha, Keith Jr, Lowell, Tanna, and Ryan; grandchildren, Steveni, Christopher, Megan, Taylor, McKenna, Charlie, great grandson Bobby; as well as Monica, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

We are grateful for his life and mourn his passing.