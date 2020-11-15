Timothy D. Cathcart

June 23, 1953 – November 10, 2020

Timothy David Cathcart went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a five-year battle with ALS.

Tim was born June 23, 1953 to David (deceased) and Edith (deceased) Cathcart. He attended and graduated from Alsea High School, University of Oregon with a B.S. in Physics, and from Oregon State University thereafter with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He worked for CH2M Hill in Corvallis, Evanite Fiber Corp. in Corvallis, and Cascade Pacific in Halsey where he met many wonderful people and lifelong friends. He spent 10 years in Boise, Idaho working for Amalgamated Sugar where he also made many good friends.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Elizabeth Cathcart, daughter Guin Carson (Joe) and 3 grandsons Trace, Ezra, and Titus, son Timothy Cathcart Jr. (Kristina) and grandson Timothy III, son Michael Cathcart and grandson Caleb, son Daniel Cathcart (Lila), and daughter Violet Cathcart.

If you would like to donate in his memory, contributions can be made to the ALS Association: Oregon and SW Washington Chapter at https:/www.als.orgonate or any charity of your choice. Tim's family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the ALS Association for all their incredible support throughout his journey.

The viewing is scheduled on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, Oregon. There will also be a graveside service at Lobster Valley Cemetery on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. A lunch will follow at Tim's home in Alsea, Oregon.