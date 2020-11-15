John Patrick Begin

John Patrick Begin, 53, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Bellingham, Washington. Most of his years were spent in Corvallis, Oregon. John loved music, the ocean, and most of all, he loved his strong family bond.

John owned and operated a successful local optical business. His smile, upbeat positive attitude and belief in the Lord makes him unforgettable.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Begin, his parents, Kay and Alfred; brothers, Al, Dan (Debbie), James (Nancy); sisters, Kathleen Wasco, Margie Higgins (Brian), and many nieces and nephews.

John is loved by everyone who knows him and he will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Write to the family at www.demossdurdan.com