Patricia Lee Sipe

February 1, 1932 - November 14, 2020

Patricia Lee Sipe passed away peacefully in Albany, Oregon on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from complications related to a recent stroke. "Pat" was born at home in Albany on February 1, 1932, the daughter of Ralph Orville Barker and Sarah Frances (Marsh) Barker. She attended Madison Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and graduated from Albany Union High School, class of 1950. Pat attended the University of Oregon.

She married Elliott Monroe Sipe on January 20, 1952, and the couple moved to Tacoma, Washington where Elliott was stationed with the US Navy. Their eldest son, Donald "Larry", was born there in 1953. After Elliott's discharge from the Navy, the family moved to Sacramento, California, where their youngest son, Rich, was born in 1959. Elliott's career next took the family to San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, Portland, then back to Sacramento before returning to Albany finally in 1973.

Pat enjoyed a nursing career that spanned over 40 years. During this time she worked in a variety of settings, including hospital emergency rooms and internal medicine. Her favorite position, however, was working in the OB/GYN practice of Dr. Charles South in Albany the last fifteen years of her career. She loved her work, her patients and their babies. She remained close to many of her former patients well after retirement and could recall the names and details of their babies born through the office. She also remained close with Dr. South and his wife, Joanne, as well as her former co-workers.

After retirement, Pat and Elliott enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching her sons' and grandchildren's sporting events, as well as Major League Baseball and Oregon Ducks football.

Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother, husband Elliott Sipe, brother Ralph Barker Jr., and sister Jeannette Garcia. She is survived by sons Donald "Larry" Sipe (Janet) of Salem, Rich Sipe (Julie) of Albany, grandchildren Emily (Will) Seil of Portland, Melissa (Nick) Clark of Albany, Alan Sipe of Portland, and Stephanie Sipe of Bend. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Isaac and Kate Clark of Albany.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many friends and relatives who sent prayers and good wishes to Pat and her family over the past few weeks. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a future date. Throughout her life, Pat was very fond of animals. Donations in her memory may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society in Tangent. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.