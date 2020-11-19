Homan Hamedanizadeh

September 7, 1979 – November 12, 2020

Homan Hamedanizadeh, 41, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday November 12, 2020. He was born in Shiraz, Iran to Hooshmand and Parvin (Zarghani) Hamedanizadeh.

Homan came to Oregon in 1984 with his family. He grew up in Albany and graduated from West Albany High School in 1998. He has lived in Sweet Home for the past seven years.

Homan worked at Target Distribution Center for 14 years. He graduated from Oregon State University in the spring of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences, which was his passion. Homan then began to work with the Calapooia Watershed Council and the United States Forest Service. He was remembered by his co-workers as a kind, caring and charismatic member of the Sweet Home Ranger District, often finding ways to improve the quality of the data they collected. He jumped in with both feet to help out with the fires this summer. His positive attitude, passion for all things aquatic, spirit of helpfulness and his smile will be greatly missed.

Homan enjoyed being outdoors and loved nature. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, rock hunting and camping. He loved the ocean, crabbing and clamming. One of his favorite areas was the Alsea River. When asked about what he liked to do outside of work, he would say, "Walking streams." Homan loved being a dad and always gave one hundred percent to his family and friends. He loved music and was a self-taught guitar and ukulele player. The world is a better place for the time he spent in it.

Homan is survived by his wife, Megan Blank of Sweet Home; children: Arash and Thomas; mother, Parvin Hamedanizadeh of Salem; brother, Houtan Hamedanizadeh of Eugene; and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Hooshmand Hamedanizadeh in 1984.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com