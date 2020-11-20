Lawrence Gene Malcom

September 16, 1934 – November 9, 2020

Lawrence Gene Malcom (Larry) was born in Corvallis Oregon, the second of six children born to Ralph and Myrtle Malcom. He attended Bellfountain Grade School, graduated from Monroe Union High School and graduated from Oregon State College with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering through the ROTC program.

After working for a few months at North American in Los Angeles, he fulfilled his military obligation to the U.S. Air Force in Japan. Larry then joined the Boeing Company in Seattle Washington where he worked on flight control systems and became a DER for the FAA. While working for Boeing, Larry earned his Master's Degree from the University of Washington. He also became a Professional Engineer and joined WSPE where he was particularly interested in furthering the interest of young students in Engineering.

Larry retired from Boeing in 1997 and after a year off, he joined other Boeing retirees teaching computer classes at the Federal Way Senior Center. As a member of the Des Moines United Methodist Church, he participated in several Habitat for Humanity missions in Yakima Valley. He and his wife Carol, moved to Wesley in Des Moines, Washington in 2014., Larry is survived by his wife Carol of Des Moines, Washington, son Scott of Toledo Washington, daughter Dana (Michael) Myers of Rocklin, California, son David (Kelly) of Tenino, Washington, and son James of Port Orchard Washington. Grandchildren Kelly Myers Layman (Shaun) of North Carolina, Lindsay Myers of Portland Oregon, Colton Malcom and Caitlin Malcom of Tenino, Washington. Also surviving Larry are brothers Robert (Sharon) of Salem, Oregon, Joe (Pam) of Philomath and sister Mary Ann Bagby of Philomath, Oregon.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Federal Way Senior Center or Des Moines United Methodist Church. Because of Covid-19 a service will be at a later time.