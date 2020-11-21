Dolf Peterson

January 17, 1950 – November 7, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dolf Peterson at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, after a severe stroke. Dolf was 70 years old.

Beloved husband and best friend of Ella Peterson (nee Brown). Loving father of Amy Peterson and Sara Peterson.

He was the son of the late Carl and Ellen Peterson of Madras, Oregon. Predeceased by his two brothers Chris Peterson and Eric Peterson.

He was a quiet and kind gentleman holding the highest integrity in business and family life.

He loved going to Oregon State football games and especially enjoyed the civil war rivalry games.

He was at home in the mountains. Camping in the summer, hunting in the fall and hiking all year. His most treasured place was the Ochoco Mountains in Central Oregon. Family and friends may pay their respects online at www.demossdurdan.com.

There will be no service due to Covid-19. His cremains will be scattered in the Ochoco Mountains next summer. If you wish to honor his memory, take a moment to reach out to a friend or family member to let them know they are cared for.