Jannie Victoria Wahl

March 4, 1927 – November 4, 2020

Jannie Victoria Wahl passed away on November 4, 2020 in Salem, Oregon at the age of 93. She was born March 4, 1927 in Lenapah, Oklahoma to Hobart Johnson and Martha Chastain Johnson. Jannie married William Wahl on February 14, 1953 in Portland, Oregon. They lived in Longview, Washington until 1960 then Missoula, Montana until 1966. Jannie and William then moved to Kennewick, Washington until 1969 when they settled in Corvallis, Oregon, residing for decades on Peoria Road. In 2006 they moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany, Oregon and then to Salem in 2013.

Jannie earned a Bachelor's Degree in education from the University of Montana. She did office work but worked primarily and most satisfyingly as an assembler of electronic control equipment in Corvallis, Oregon. Jannie loved to read and correspond with friends and family. She learned to enjoy baseball, her husband Bill being an ardent fan. She loved color, especially color in nature.

Jannie was preceded in death by her sister Laura Ann Atkins and brother James Johnson.

She is survived by her son Matthew Wahl (Rhonda), Salem, Oregon, son Gerald Wahl (Amanda), Walla Walla, Washington, daughter Rene-Catherine Wahl, Salem, Oregon, beloved granddaughter Samantha Hawkins (Dan), Salem, Oregon and sister Berta Moffatt, Henderson, Nevada.

Sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at WindSong Memory Care in Salem, Oregon, for their compassionate and loving care of Jannie. Also thanks to Serenity Hospice group for their support and care.

Private Service to be held at a future date.

The family suggests that any memorials in Jannie's name be made to Serenity Hospice of Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem, Oregon.