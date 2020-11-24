Dean T. (Tom) Kingsbury Jr.

January 18, 1947 – November 4, 2020

Dean T. (Tom) Kingsbury Jr. passed away at his home on Wednesday November 4, 2020, at the age of 73. Tom Kingsbury was born on January 18, 1947 in Dallas, Oregon to Dean and Nelda Kingsbury.

The family soon moved to Sisters, Oregon where they lived for four years, before making Corvallis their home. Upon graduating high school at Corvallis High School, Tom joined the United States Army, until summer of 1973. On August 23, 1975 Tom married Marian Falk.

Tom worked in the drywall business for many years. Tom was a member of the Corvallis Eagles and the Moose Lodge, where he enjoyed playing pool and socializing with friends. Tom enjoyed fishing and hunting all throughout Oregon.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Mary, Father Dean, Brothers Richard and Scott, Sister Petrea, and Step-sister Juanita.

Tom is survived by his daughter Valerie, grandson Hunter and mother Nelda Kingsbury. Upon cremation, Tom's ashes will be laid to rest, alongside Mary's at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, at a date yet to be determined.