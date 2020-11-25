Menu
Margery Gilstrap
1929 - 2020
Margery Gilstrap

September 30, 1929 – November 19, 2020

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Margery Eileen (Templeton) Gilstrap passed away peacefully at the age of 91.

Margery was born in Ash Grove, Illinois and married Eugene Franklin Gilstrap Jr. in 1953. They had four children and lived in Salem until moving to Corvallis in 1972.

A graveside service will be held in Corvallis, Oregon on December 5, 2020. Please go to the McHenry Funeral Home website for additional details. Donations can be made on behalf of Margery to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
Dec
5
Graveside service
, Corvallis, Oregon
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
