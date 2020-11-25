Warren Dale Witham

1960 – 2020

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our brother, Warren Witham. Warren died November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was diagnosed in 2014 with a Stage 3 Oligodendroglioma brain tumor and fought a courageous battle for 6 years. Warren never complained once through many rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

Warren was born to Ron and Bonnie Witham in Corvallis, Oregon in 1960. He was 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Warren was a healthy baby who kept his slender shape all his life. He lived in Philomath and graduated from Philomath High School, in 1978. Warren played on the football team and was a defensive back, wide receiver. He worked for Jerry Melland Automotive while in high school then, Shroyer Logging. He proudly enlisted in the Army and made it through basic training, finishing with the highest marks in infantry. He was honorably discharged due to having a broken nose from an accident he had on Mary's Peak. Warren's love for the outdoors drew him to the timber industry. He went to work at 3G Lumber Company for a short time. He worked as a logger and equipment operator for RV Shaw Logging for 31 years. He excelled at every aspect in this field, which included the highest tree topped and rigged at 80 feet for the yarder crew. Warren ended his logging career at TTT.

Warren loved elk hunting! He traveled to New Zealand and has many mounts that are highly admired. Warren was a simple guy. You may have found him on a Saturday night watching American Sniper (Chris Kyle) or Lone Survivor. Warren had an even keel personality and his easygoing lifestyle was infectious. Though Warren may have had a little competitive spirit about him, it really showed up in his renewed interest in bowling!

Warren's family will miss him greatly. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Witham, sisters Renee Dick and Karla Fox, brothers in law Steve Dick and Kevin Fox, Aunt Gwen and Uncle Ernie Davis, Aunt Shirlene Mansfield, nephews Jamie Witham and Erik Fox, and niece Kecia Fox. Warren was preceded in death by his father, Ron Witham.

A special thank you to Warren's health care team, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle Proton Center, Houston Medical Center, St. Charles Hospital Bend, and St. Vincent Providence Hospital Portland. And last, but not least Warren's personal nurse, Shellene Foster (Hanson) RN. We love you.

A celebration of Warren's life will be postponed until April of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Warren's honor may be made to Healing Hearts Ministry, P.O. Box 2265, Corvallis, Oregon 97339 or healingheartsministry.com.